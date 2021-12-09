Mercedes Martinez interested in a new role in WWE

Mercedes Martinez is willing to return to WWE, but not as a wrestler.

Former NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez was a recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked if she'd be willing to return to WWE, Martinez revealed that if she did return to the company in the future, it wouldn't be as a talent.

"When I did get signed, talking to Triple H, we always talked about that maybe when my contract ended, or when it was nearing the end of my contract, then maybe we can transition to coaching or help coaching or agenting, or something like that," Mercedes Martinez revealed. "So there was always something there, and I’ve always helped the girls, and I’ve given them different things, and the way I would do things. But it didn’t work out right now. I’m not going to say that I won’t be back, I just think that if I ever go back to WWE, it won’t be as a talent. It’s going to be helping the new generation, which is what I hope to do in the long run."

Mercedes Martinez on if she'd work for AEW again

Before signing with WWE, Mercedes Martinez made a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling. When asked if she would like to work there again, Martinez said all they need to do is call her and specifically named Serena Deeb as someone she'd love to get in the ring with again.

“When AEW calls me, all they have to do is send me the date,” Mercedes Martinez said. “I’m a free agent. I am contracted to nobody and I am a person who just wants to wrestle everybody and anybody. It doesn’t matter where I’m at, just give me everybody. I still can go, and I think me and Serena, we need a match. We are two pioneers in this business, and we have great chemistry. Every time we work together, we always have great chemistry. When AEW wants to bring me in for her, I’m down for it.”

Mercedes Martinez has been working for IMPACT Wrestling as of late but judging by her comments she's doing so without a contract.

What do you make of Mercedes Martinez's comments? Do you think we'll see her back in WWE or AEW in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

