Mercedes Martinez no longer part of RETRIBUTION; Reason revealed

According to reports from the PWInsider, Mercedes Martinez has been removed from the RAW roster and the RETRIBUTION faction and has been moved back to NXT. WWE is yet to officially announce the move.

Mercedes Martinez, who was known as Retaliation when she was a part of the group, was one of several Superstars who were originally a part of RETRIBUTION when the stable was first revealed. However, it is important to note that she never officially had a match as a member of the faction.

A tweet from Mustafa Ali on the 9th of October gave fans some hint of the future of RETRIBUTION when Martinez's image was not included.

Mercedes Martinez personally asked to be removed from RETRIBUTION

Another report from Fightful Select suggests that the reason why Mercedes Martinez was removed from the faction was that she had personally requested it. There was reportedly talk of having a replacement member but WWE decided against it for the time being.

Just building a BETTER me. pic.twitter.com/lFRpEzArRb — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) October 21, 2020

Prior to joining the stable, Marinez was wrestling for NXT for around nine months and even made an appearance at the 2020 Royal Rumble. She was even aligned with Robert Stone for a brief period.

Before coming to WWE itself, Martinez had been a major part of the independent wrestling scene, where she had competed across the country from 2006 to 2020, holding several titles across numerous promotions. It is believed she extended her desire to no longer be a part of the faction and was seemingly removed while the other members signed new contracts.