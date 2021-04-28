Mercedes Martinez opens up on turning down Retribution spot [Exclusive]

Mercedes Martinez has gone into detail on her exit from the Retribution stable and whether or not she feels things would have worked out differently for the group had she stayed.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the current NXT star explained she felt she needed to do what was best for her career at that specific moment, which meant leaving Retribution and heading back to NXT.

"I think things happen for a reason and I believe opportunities happen for a reason," said Martinez. "Whether we take them or not, there’s a reason for it. I think, at this point in my career, I had to really think about me and my career longevity of what I can provide. And I think NXT was the fit for me. Not to say that something couldn't have happened with me on RAW, and with Retribution, I love the people I was with. I just think that, at that time, I had to make a decision that was going to benefit me in the long run and benefit my career in the long run."

Mercedes Martinez continued:

"I’m not getting any younger, I’m not going to lie," Martinez admitted. "I just think that right now, at this point in my career, I have to look at what’s in front of me now. Yes, I have my goals and my dreams in the future, going forward, but I have to think now. And at that time, that wasn’t a good fit for me at that time."

Mercedes Martinez on the other Retribution members

During her conversation with SK's Rick Ucchino, Mercedes Martinez also heaped praise on the other members of the Retribution stable, saying she believes "they're gonna kill it" now that the team seems to have gone their separate ways.

"I thank everyone for the opportunity and I wish nothing but the best for all those members of Retribution. I think they’re gonna kill it now that they get that opportunity… And here I am, still proving my worth and still doing what I love to do," said Martinez.

