Mercedes Mone, Edge, Kofi Kingston and others react to WWE legend's personal update

Several current and former WWE stars and personalities, including Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), Edge (Adam Copeland), and Kofi Kingston, recently took to social media to react to Beth Phoenix's personal update. In her post, the legend sent an emotional message.

Beth Phoenix is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. She joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2004 and started performing for the company's then developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). After getting called up to the main roster, Phoenix made a huge name for herself by winning several titles, including the Divas Championship and the Women's Championship. The legend was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The 44-year-old recently took to Instagram to share that she had obtained the RYT-200 certificate after completing a 200-hour-long Yoga teacher training. The former Divas Champion also mentioned that it was beyond her wildest dreams, and she was now ready for a new chapter in her life.

Check out her post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted to Beth Phoenix's post by liking it, including her husband Edge, Mercedes Mone, Kofi Kingston, Damian Priest, Renee Paquette, Raquel Rodriguez, Dustin Rhodes, Torrie Wilson, and others. Meanwhile, Natalya, Jessika Carr, and Brandi Rhodes left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credits: Beth Phoenix's Instagram handle]

WWE veteran believes Beth Phoenix should join AEW to face Mercedes Mone

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer said that he believed Beth Phoenix could draw many eyes to AEW's product if she shows up to help her husband, Edge (Adam Copeland).

Dreamer also mentioned that the Tony Khan-led promotion could eventually set up a match between Phoenix and Mercedes Mone.

"It's hard to think of mega matches that can help draw such a large crowd. We had talked about it before, if she's introduced the right way, Beth Phoenix, showing up in AEW, helping out her husband, and then ships crossing in the night — Mercedes Mone and Beth Phoenix kinda having something-something. Backstage or something, which could lead to a bigger, one-on-one, you never know what that could get to," Dreamer said.

Many people believe Beth Phoenix could show up at this year's Royal Rumble. It will be interesting to see what the WWE legend has planned for her future in professional wrestling.

