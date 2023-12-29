Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops a massive tease amid WWE rumors

Mercedes Moné has just dropped a huge tease on social media regarding her in-ring return amid WWE rumors.

Sasha Banks turned a lot of heads when she walked out of WWE during the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. Since then, she has gone on to have a successful career for herself in NJPW, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship.

However, Moné suffered an ankle injury during a match against Willow Nightingale earlier this year that took her out of the action. Now, the former WWE star is all healed up and ready to make her in-ring return. With news of her impending in-ring return doing the rounds, there were rumors that she could be headed to WWE.

Amid those rumors, Moné took to her Instagram story to tease a new ring gear. She showed off a sketch of a really cool-looking ring gear.

Former WWE writer believes that AEW could offer Mercedes Moné a huge contract

Recently, it was reported that Charlotte Flair signed a massive contract extension with WWE, which is the biggest for a female superstar.

Now, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Mercedes Moné will use this as a bargaining chip and try to get an even bigger deal from AEW.

"All she's (Mercedes Mone) doing is using that as a bargaining chip for AEW, and I promise you, bro, at the end of the day, she'll get more from AEW than Charlotte got from WWE," Vince Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if AEW will be able to sign Moné to a contract. This will be a much-needed deal for Tony Khan's promotion, which will allow them to strengthen the women's division.

