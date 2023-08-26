Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks sends an emotional message after Bray Wyatt's tragic death

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death.

Wyatt passed away at 36 due to heart issues, as per reports. The news was first confirmed on Twitter by Triple H and shortly afterward, the wrestling world poured in with their heartfelt reactions.

Taking to Instagram, Mone also shared an emotional message in honor of the late WWE Superstar.

"Heartbroken. We love you Windham," wrote Mone,

Check out a screengrab of Mercedes Mone's Instagram story:

Mone made her WWE debut in 2012 and was signed to the company for a decade. Much like other prominent names, the 31-year-old also shared the roster with Wyatt during her time in the company.

Following her departure from WWE, Mone started competing under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

WWE star Jey Uso reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death among others

The WWE Universe and superstars from the present-day roster paid their tribute to Bray Wyatt on social media.

One name that sent out an emotional message in honor of the late Wyatt was Jey Uso.

Taking to Instagram, the multi-time tag team champion mentioned how much he would miss Wyatt and his laugh. Jey wrote:

"Im gon miss him. Especially his laugh. And the handshake. RIP uso."

During his time as an active WWE performer, Wyatt shared the roster with top stars like Jey, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, and others. He is a former WWE and Universal Champion, the only member of The Wyatt Family to have held both titles.

Wyatt also held the RAW Tag Team Championships with Matt Hardy and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with Randy Orton and the late Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper.

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bray Wyatt during this difficult time.

