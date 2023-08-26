"Im gon miss him" - Jey Uso pens down a heartfelt message Bray Wyatt after his tragic death

Jey Uso took to social media to send a message in honor of the late Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion passed away at the age of 36, and the tragic news was confirmed by Triple H.

During his time in WWE, Wyatt shared the ring with numerous top talent, including The Usos. He also faced The Usos' cousin, Roman Reigns, several times throughout his career, most notably in 2015-16.

Taking to Instagram, Jey posted a photo of Wyatt and mentioned how much he would miss his laugh and their handshake.

"Im gon miss him. Especially his laugh. And the handshake. RIP uso," wrote Jey.

Check out Jey Uso's message dedicated to Wyatt:

Jey is currently involved in a storyline with his brother, Jimmy Uso. The former recently "quit" WWE after being betrayed by his brother.

However, this week's episode of SmackDown will be a tribute show to Wyatt and won't feature any of the major storylines.

Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) recalled his fondest memories of Bray Wyatt

Following the unfortunate demise of Bray Wyatt, several wrestlers paid tribute to the former Universal Champion.

Speaking in an interview with Denise Salcedo, Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show in WWE, talked about Wyatt's passing. He briefly spoke about the positive energy around the man who was also known as The Fiend.

"The thing that I will remember the most is just every time he saw me It was a big hug and the big smile and that laugh. Just the positive energy that he had and created around him was so special and so unique," said Wight.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He was expected to feud with Bobby Lashley heading into WrestleMania 39. However, those plans were eventually dropped due to The Eater of Worlds health issues.

We here at Sportskeeda send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bray Wyatt during this difficult time.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?