Mercedes Moné name drops WWE Hall of Famer in insult aimed at current rival in STARDOM

Mercedes Moné is still dropping WWE references during her ongoing world tour.

The former Sasha Banks has been wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM in 2023, but with Moné recently losing her IWGP Women's Championship, many fans have begun to wonder what's next for her.

Following her recent loss to Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom, Moné spoke to the media, calling her shot for a rematch against Iwatani in the United States next month and namedropping WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker in the process.

"I am so, so disappointed. I feel broken. I feel bankrupt. But I legit just called my CPA and she said that I'm still really, really rich. So I will be okay," Mercedes Moné said. "But look what Mayu did to my beautiful face. Do you not know who I am? I am a living legend. I am a star. I am a star in Star Wars. Mayu-san, you are not The Undertaker and I promise you the next time that I'm here in STARDOM, you will be a dead b***h because I want one more chance, one more opportunity to get back my IWGP Women's Championship."

The CEO continued:

"But I am not done with New Japan and I am not done with STARDOM cause I am still on my world tour and my next stop is May 21 at Resurgence. So get ready to roll up a nice big one because we're going to my cousin's house, Long Beach, baby."

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Mercedes is coming to get her IWGP Women’s title back.



“Next time that I’m here at STARDOM, you will be a dead b*tch. I'm not done with New Japan and I'm not done with Stardom. I'm still on my world tour. My next stop is May 21st at Resurgence.”

Mercedes is coming to get her IWGP Women’s title back.“Next time that I’m here at STARDOM, you will be a dead b*tch. I'm not done with New Japan and I'm not done with Stardom. I'm still on my world tour. My next stop is May 21st at Resurgence.” https://t.co/wlUXUrCao9

Mercedes Moné signs contract extension with New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM

There have been rumors throughout 2023 that Mercedes Moné might appear in All Elite Wrestling, but this has yet to occur.

Tony Khan has repeatedly mentioned that he doesn't want to try and sign one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's stars away from them as the two companies have formed a strong partnership with one another.

If that's truly the case, it appears that we'll likely have to wait to see Moné appear there, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that the former WWE Superstar has agreed to an extension with the company.

If Moné stays with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM for the foreseeable future, it does increase the likelihood that we might see her at All Elite Wrestling's joint event with New Japan Pro-Wrestling Forbidden Door 2 in Toronto, Canada, this June.

Where will Moné's world tour take her next? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Mercedes Moné's comments? Are you looking forward to her rematch at Resurgence next month? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit STARDOM with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : Will we see Mercedes Moné in All Elite Wrestling this year? Yes No 0 votes