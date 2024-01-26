Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) drops a huge hint regarding her WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has teased a potential return to WWE at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Moné has been out of in-ring action for months after suffering an injury in her latest match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Following her departure from WWE, she primarily started competing under NJPW and World Wonder Ring Stardom, becoming a one-time IWGP Women's Champion.

On X/Twitter, Moné liked a tweet that suggested her potential WWE return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Check out the tweet liked by Mercedes Moné below:

Whether or not Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, makes her WWE return this Saturday remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Bayley spoke about having one more match with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks)

Bayley and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, were former tag team partners in WWE. They even held the Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions.

While speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Role Model opened up about crossing paths with Mercedes Moné and having one more match with her.

Bayley said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever."

Bayley went on:

“I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan... I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50.”

Mercedes Moné and Bayley were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. In fact, before Moné's departure from the Stamford-based promotion, she held the titles with Naomi, now known as Trinity Fatu. The duo were forced to vacate the belts.

Meanwhile, Bayley became the leader of Damage CTRL, as the faction made its WWE debut in 2022.

Do you think Mercedes Moné will return to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below!

