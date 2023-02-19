Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) tweets a four-word message to Sami Zayn after his incredible match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Mercedes Moné sent a four-word message to Sami Zayn after his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Unfortunately, Zayn was unsuccessful in capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship despite Elimination Chamber being in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her NJPW x STARDOM debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. At the time of writing, she is competing in her IWGP Women's Championship Match against KAIRI at Battle in the Valley.

Taking to Twitter, Moné shared a throwback photo of herself with the former Honorary Uce.

"Pro wrestling is magical," wrote Moné.

Check out Mercedes Moné's tweet below:

Despite the loss, Sami Zayn stood tall by the end of the night as he hit a Helluva Kick on Roman Reigns to close out the show.

The former Intercontinental Champion also received an assist from Kevin Owens, who finally returned for the first time since his title match against the Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble 2023.

KO single-handedly dealt with The Bloodline, taking out Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman with stunners. Meanwhile, Jey Uso was previously the target of a spear from Zayn. Surprisingly enough, Solo Sikoa, who had arrived in Montreal, was nowhere to be seen.

