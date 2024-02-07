Mercedes Moné sends a cryptic 8-word message amid recent rumors regarding her career

Mercedes Moné took to Twitter/X to send an eight-word message, amid rumors regarding her professional wrestling career.

The former WWE Superstar has been sidelined with a long-term injury. She is expected to make her return to the squared circle in 2024. However, her next destination is still unknown.

According to some rumors, Moné is headed to AEW and a return to WWE could be off the cards. Taking to Twitter/X, the former IWGP Women's Champion sent a short, cryptic message.

"Oh, it feels good when executing a vision," wrote Moné.

Check out Moné's tweet:

Jim Cornette believes Mercedes Moné won't be influential for AEW

Mercedes Moné is reportedly close to signing with AEW. However, Jim Cornette believes that she won't be a major draw for Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Cornette stated that the former Sasha Banks' best days were already behind her. He said:

“As far as continued, long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Moné is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that."

During her time in WWE, Moné won the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. She is also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

She departed the company in 2022 alongside Naomi, who recently returned at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble.

