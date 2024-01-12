Mercedes Moné sends an eight-word message amid rumors about her future, teases WWE return?

Mercedes Moné took to social media to send a message and tease a potential return to WWE.

Following her departure from WWE, Moné started competing under New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane.

Taking to Instagram, the former Sasha Banks claimed that her attire from the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is one of her favorite gear of all time:

"One of my favorite gears of all time," wrote Moné.

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram story:

Interestingly enough, the caption of the original post that was shared by Moné claimed that she would return "home" to WWE.

Check out a screengrab of the same:

Booker T believes Triple H will bring Mercedes Moné back in 2024

According to Booker T, Triple H will make another huge addition to the WWE roster this year.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T. discussed the idea of the 31-year-old superstar signing with AEW. He said:

"The thing is, obviously, there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt: Hell froze over, and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.”

In 2023, WWE brought back CM Punk, who departed AEW to make his return to the Stamford-based company after nine years. WWE also signed Jade Cargill, another superstar who jumped ship from AEW.

