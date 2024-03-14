Mercedes Moné sends a four-word message to Bayley and other WWE Superstars after her AEW debut

Mercedes Moné took to social media to send a message to Bayley, Naomi (Trinity Fatu), and Tamina Snuka.

The three WWE Superstars were in attendance for AEW Dynamite: Big Business in support of their good friend and former colleague. In her first AEW appearance, Moné addressed the fans with a heartfelt promo.

Taking to Twitter/X, the former WWE Superstar reacted to Naomi's video featuring Bayley and Tamina. She sent a four-word message to the current WWE Superstars:

"I love you guys," wrote Moné.

Moné was also involved during the closing segment of Dynamite: Big Business. She came to the rescue of Willow Nightingale after her main event against Riho and confronted Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Bully Ray discussed Mercedes Moné's promo from AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed Mercedes Moné's first AEW promo.

The multi-time tag team champion and wrestling veteran compared Moné's first promo to CM Punk's return promo when he returned to WWE in 2023. Ray said:

"This really hit home. When Mercedes said, 'I want to be here,' That's the stuff wrestling fans wanna hear. I don't know necessarily how they feel about things like CM Punk saying, 'I'm home,' but that's a little eh, but when Mercedes Mone said, 'I have to be here' and 'I want to be here,' you gotta fully immerse yourself in that feeling. This felt very WWE-esque in the presentation, and Mercedes came off as a real star."

He added:

"Sometimes, with all of these new signings, things get wonky, and [it] helps that they were in Boston, her home city. But she had that aura to her tonight. She carried herself well tonight. She sucked it all in. She milked it. For every last cheer, it was worth [it], and it worked."

Moné will appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite and is expected to be a regular on AEW television.

