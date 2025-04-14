Mercedes Mone sends message to 37-year-old WWE star

Mercedes Mone sent a message to a WWE star. This star recently turned heel and took responsibility for her devious actions in taking out former AEW star Jade Cargill.

Naomi has undergone a major transformation as of late. At Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade returned from her injury and assaulted Naomi, taking her out of the match. When confronted the following week on SmackDown, The Glow admitted to being the one who attacked Cargill in the parking lot last year, putting her out of action. This confirmed Naomi's heel turn. Since then, she has been feuding with Cargill, and the two women are set to clash at WrestleMania 41.

Recently, Naomi took to social media to post a picture of herself using blades as hairpins. She also used the blades as a necklace around her neck. Mercedes Mone caught wind of her former colleague's post and reacted to it.

"I hope you cut them up good. 😍 🩸"

Check out her tweet below:

Thekla is concerned about Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone has been on a roll ever since she made her AEW debut. She quickly captured the TBS Championship but didn't stop there. She went on to win the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.

She has been a dominant force in the ring and has looked unstoppable. However, there are also a lot of challengers willing to take those titles off her shoulders.

During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Thekla stated was concerned for Mercedes' well-being since she has to walk around with all those titles. She also hinted at challenging her for some of those titles.

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody oughta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.” [H/T - PWI Online]

It will be interesting to see how long Mercedes Mone will be able to retain those titles.

