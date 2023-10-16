Mercedes Mone sends a message to Jimmy Uso and three female superstars

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, took to social media to send a message to Jimmy Uso, Trinity Fatu, Bayley, and Tamina Snuka.

Mone is good friends with Bayley and Trinity, who have wholeheartedly supported the former WWE star since she departed the Stamford-based company. In fact, Mone and Trinity walked out of the company together after their dispute with the creative team.

Taking to Instagram, Mone reacted to a selfie featuring Trinity and three of her former WWE colleagues. She sent a six-word message describing them as her favorite people:

"My favorite people in this world," wrote Mercedes.

Check out a screengrab of Mone's Instagram story:

Bayley and Mone have been friends for many years. The two women are also part of the Four Horsewomen of WWE, which also includes Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Trinity's husband, Jimmy Uso, is a part of The Bloodline's storyline. On the latest episode of SmackDown, he, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa confronted Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

Trinity Fatu is open to working with Mercedes Mone once again

Since departing WWE, Mercedes Mone has primarily competed for New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Her former tag team partner and good friend, Trinity, spoke in an interview with the New York Post, where she was asked about the possibility of working alongside Mone once again.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion is more than open to the idea of working with Mone again. She said:

"I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I’ll always do what’s best for her, what’s best for me, and what’s best for the business. If it’s something that comes up, that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah."

After departing WWE, Mercedes Mone won the IWGP Women's Championship. She is currently sidelined with an injury.

