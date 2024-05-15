Mercedes Moné sends a two-word message to Bayley

Mercedes Moné has sent a two-word message to Bayley. Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, was in a tag team with The Role Model on occasion during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Moné is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. She is set to challenge either Willow Nightingale or Tam Nakano for the TBS Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

On Twitter/X, Bayley recently took note of Nightingale's visit to The Wrestling Club. Moné reacted to the WWE Women's Champion's tweet with a two-word message.

"Hmmmmm HI," wrote Moné.

Check out Moné's tweet:

Expand Tweet

During Moné's time in WWE, she won the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championships. After departing the company in 2022, she won the IWGP Women's Championship, a title she eventually lost to Mayu Iwatani.

At Double or Nothing, Moné would aim to win her first title in AEW on her debut match by capturing the TBS Championship.

Bayley believes she is destined for one more match Mercedes Moné

Bayley has opened up about the possibility of one more match against Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks in WWE.

During Moné's time in WWE, she crossed paths with Bayley on multiple occasions. The duo known as the Boss 'N' Hug Connection are former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Role Model claimed that she and Moné will always be destined for one more match. Bayley said:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls.’ We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever.”

Bayley is currently in her first reign as the WWE Women's Champion. At WrestleMania XL, she defeated IYO SKY to win the championship. The Role Model recently defended her title in a Triple Threat Match against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi at Backlash: France.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback