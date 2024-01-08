Mercedes Moné sparks speculation with cryptic post ahead of RAW amid WWE and AEW rumors

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has shared a cryptic post ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Heading into 2024, Moné has undeniably emerged as the most sought-after free agent in the professional wrestling scene. Both WWE and AEW have displayed significant interest in securing the services of the 31-year-old star.

In the midst of these rumors, Mercedes Moné recently took to Instagram, sharing an image of her old in-ring gears, stirring significant interest among fans.

Check out the image shared on her Instagram story below:

Mercedes Moné's latest Instagram story

Bayley previously shared her thoughts regarding Mercedes Moné's return to WWE

Bayley and Mercedes Moné have been inseparable since their NXT days, their friendship is an open secret among fans. Bayley has openly discussed and hinted at Moné's potential return to the Stamford-based company in the past.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport last year, The Role Model expressed her unwavering support for Moné and confidently predicted her friend's success. However, she had also expressed a heartfelt desire for Moné's return to WWE, referring to it as her home.

"I'll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she's doing and what she's going to be doing over the next few months. She's going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I'm gonna say yes like I'll never give up hope that she'll come back," said Bayley.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former IWGP Women's Champion.

Where do you think Mercedes Moné will eventually end up? Let us know in the comments section below.

