Mercedes Moné has been on a dream run since she unceremoniously exited WWE in 2022. The CEO, who is signed with AEW, currently holds multiple women's titles across various promotions. She recently won the CMLL World Women's Championship at Grand Slam: Mexico and will look to add to her collection at All In, when she faces AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Despite her success away from WWE, there has been a section of fans who want the erstwhile Sasha Banks back in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the current AEW TBS Champion has stated that she is happy with working in the Tony Khan-led organization.

Still, there is no stopping curious fans, who hope to see Mercedes Moné in WWE again. But The CEO recently had enough and asked a fan, who said he missed her in WWE, to stop crying during an Instagram Live session.

"'Ehhhh, I miss *baby noises*'. Crybaby, you can watch Mercedes Moné every single week on AEW Dynamite, and in 10 days, you can watch me at AEW All In when I become the AEW Women’s [World] Champion. Thank you,” she said while addressing the fan.

Last year, Moné appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about whether she would consider returning to WWE if a suitable offer came up.

"After the way that AEW has been treating me, I don't know. I don't think so. I feel like I have the best relationship with AEW right now and its legit. I'm living my dreams and it's the best place I've ever been mentally and physically and to be able to have new dreams after being in the industry for 14 years, it's the best feeling in the world. So, AEW is my home right now," Moné replied. [From 22:40 onwards]

Moné might have slammed the door shut on a WWE return. However, she is still rooting for her former colleagues ahead of the company's second women's premium live event, Evolution 2025.

Mercedes Moné shows support for WWE Evolution

WWE will present its second Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will take place seven years after its first installment in 2018. Mercedes Moné was asked for her thoughts on the event during her latest Instagram Live session, and she was all for it.

"I think it's about time; they waited way too long to have an all-women's pay-per-view, but I love and will always be a big advocate for women's wrestling, so I am excited for that," she said.

Moné wrestled at the last Evolution Premium Live Event, which was held in Uniondale, New York. The former RAW Women's Champion teamed up with Bayley and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan).

The CEO won't be part of the event this year, but her support for her former colleagues and women's wrestling remains just as strong.

