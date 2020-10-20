Mexican wrestler Principe Aereo tragically passes away in the ring; details of his death revealed

Mexican wrestler, who fought under the name of Principe Aereo, passed away tragically during a match following a ruptured brain aneurysm according to reports from The Sun.

Principe Aereo, which in English means the Aerial Prince, collapsed in the ring when he received two chops to the chest. He was in the middle of his match against Redmido, who at the time, was running to strike him once more. Aereo's rival wrestler and the referee realized that Aereo was not pretending, and that he had actually collapsed.

Both men signalled desperately for medical assistance while tending him.

Unfortunately, a third wrestler involved in the match, thought that it was part of the performance, and jumped into the ring to kick the rival wrestler, who was trying to help Principe Aereo. He then realized the reality of the situation.

Initial reports indicated that Principe Aereo, whose real name was Luis Angel Salazar, had suffered a heart attack in the ring. This took place in the San Juan Pantitian Arena outside Mexico City. However, reports later emerged that he had died in a hospital opposite the arena after having suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. The wrestler's mother and girlfriend were also in the crowd during the match.

Fans and wrestlers from around the world took to social media to voice their tributes and prayers for the wrestler, who was only 26 years old. Former WWE presenter and wrestler Ricardo Rodriguez, who was best known by WWE fans for his time announcing Alberto Del Rio, were among the stars who voiced their tributes for Principe Aereo.

“We always risk our lives when we go in the ring. We throw a coin into the air. Sadly a young man has lost his life. I didn’t know him personally but I know he was very well thought of. Rest in peace Principe Aereo.”

Rey Mysterio also put out a message on Twitter following the news of Principe Aereo's passing.

"My sincere condolences to the family of Luis Ángel Salazar. I ask God our Lord to give you the strength to heal this great loss and to have our brother Principe Aereo in his glory"

Principe Aereo was an accountancy student who made for his studies withe money that he made through his wrestling world. Shortly before the tragedy, the wrestler had posted a gut-wrenching video of his grandmother cooking at home for him.