"Something that's never been seen before"- Mickie James opens up about her return to WWE at Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James talked about her big return to the company. The IMPACT Wrestling star will be taking part in the women’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event.

The news of Mickie being announced as a participant in the 2022 women’s Rumble while being acknowledged as IMPACT Knockouts World Champion sent shockwaves through the wrestling world.

This is mainly because Vince McMahon’s promotion is well known for its exclusivity and doesn’t usually recognize a wrestler’s achievements from other promotions.

Speaking to Mihir Joshi on The MJ Show, the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion shared her thoughts on being the first person to walk through the fabled ‘forbidden door’.

"I know that IMPACT and WWE have worked together in the past on certain things. But honestly, to get the call to come back to the Royal Rumble, and knowing that I'm the Knockout[s] World Champion and I can represent the hardcore country and myself and how much I've just grown in the past year. It's been quite a journey and it's been awesome and I think it's going to be a really cool moment for something that's never been seen before," Mickie said.

On the January 7 episode of SmackDown, Mickie James was announced as a participant in the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2022, with commentator Pat McAfee acknowledging her as The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

Later that night, IMPACT Wrestling also promoted her upcoming appearance.

Mickie James stated that she’s on good terms with WWE

Other than being a champion for another promotion, Mickie’s announcement was also astounding because of the manner of her latest departure from WWE.

The Hardcore Country’s release was controversial as she claimed her belongings were sent to her in a trash bag.

However, on the recent The Ariel Helwani Show, James stated that important people from the company called her to apologize for the incident and that she is on good terms with WWE.

The five-time WWE Women’s Champion will be returning to the promotion after almost a year and will enter the Royal Rumble as IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

What do you make of James’ comments? Are you excited to see her return to the company she made her name in?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha