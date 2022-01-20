"It does suck" - Mickie James reveals details behind infamous trash bag incident

While Mickie James might be making a return at the Royal Rumble, some fans still haven't forgotten that WWE sent her belongings home in a trash bag last year.

Mickie James was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss a variety of topics. After talking about the infamous trash bag incident, James went into detail about how that day went for her.

"So then I open it, and it’s in a trash bag, (...) and I’m like of course, whatever," Mickie James said. "Personally, I wasn’t as offended as the rest of the world was, just because I feel like it does suck (...) professionally or however you feel personally, all those things aside, like that bit alone is kind of like already on a low.''

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion went on to comment on WWE's response to her post about the incident:

''I posted it as a sarcastic, [my sense of humor is sarcastic, like oh this is pretty on par guys, thanks] and then left and went to do whatever, and then I look down, and my phone is blown up, and I missed all these calls, important calls from Stephanie to Hunter to Johnny to Vince. And I called Vince back that day, and he personally apologized to me, we had a whole conversation," James continued.

Was Mickie James surprised by her latest release?

James was also asked if she was surprised by her WWE release, and she offered a mixed response to that question.

"Yes and no," Mickie James said. "I’m never shocked by anything, you know? I feel like we’re kind of dispensable and that nobody is untouchable in that realm. I think I was in a different place between agenting commentary, coming back from my ACL injury. I could just feel there really wasn’t enough on television for them to justify keeping me around if I wasn’t completely just going to do an agent behind the scene type of role."

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion will head into the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble on January 29.

What do you make of James' comments? Do you think WWE should ever send a former employee their belongings in a trash bag? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this interview.

