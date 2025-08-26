Mia Yim defends stalking major WWE champion

Mia Yim (Michin) defended stalking a WWE champion today on social media. The veteran is currently a member of the SmackDown roster and has never captured a title during her time in the company.The 36-year-old is in a rivalry with Women's United States Champion Giulia on WWE SmackDown. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega on the August 1 edition of SmackDown to become champion. Kiana James recently returned from injury and aligned with the Women's United States Champion on the blue brand.Yim shared a video on X earlier today revealing that she believes Kiana James will be having a family gathering at the restaurant she was at in a couple of hours, and she was planning to wait for her. A wrestling fan responded to the video and claimed she was stalking James to get a title match against Giulia. Yim responded and suggested that it couldn't be stalking if it was fate.&quot;It’s not stalking if it’s fate,&quot; she wrote.Giulia has not competed in a match since capturing the Women's United States Championship earlier this month on SmackDown.Mia Yim opens up about not connecting to the WWE UniverseWWE star Mia Yim recently opened up about struggling to connect with wrestling fans during her time in the promotion.In an interview with THE SPEAKEEZY, the veteran admitted that she was unsure of what her character was supposed to be in the company. She boasted about her wrestling ability but shared that she found it difficult to build a connection with the crowd.&quot;That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character. I can wrestle my a** off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. [...] In wrestling, you want to have you, just accelerated times a hundred,&quot; she said. whit🩷 @itsmeewhitneyLINK@TwistedJohnX Mia Yim deserves a run with the US titleThe inaugural Women's United States Champion was crowned in December 2024. Chelsea Green defeated Mia Yim in the finals of a tournament to capture the title. Only time will tell how long Giulia will be able to hold onto the Women's United States Championship moving forward on WWE television.