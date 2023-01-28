WWE Superstar 'Michin' Mia Yim has shared that her experience in WWE has been positive since returning to the company.

The HBIC made her return to the company in November last year during an episode of RAW, where she joined forces with The O.C. as the group's first female member. Before her release, she competed on the red brand as Reckoning and was part of a villainous group known as RETRIBUTION. The stable included several stars, such as Mace, Dijak, and Mustafa Ali. She was let go in 2021 due to budget cuts.

During a recent interview with Emily Mae on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mia Yim stated that she is currently enjoying her time in WWE under the Triple H regime.

"It's been great, it feels like 2019-2018 NXT all over again. So it feels really really cool, I'm comfortable, I'm with my friends, I have support. It's nice being heard, being seen and to be given opportunities," said Yim. [03:15-31]

Mia Yim comments on which WWE Superstar she's keeping an eye on in WWE

Since making her return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, The HBIC has shared the ring with some of the top female stars on the red brand. She even competed in the inaugural Women's WarGames match on the main roster a few weeks after her return.

When asked which superstar she wants to face, Mia Yim joked that she would've picked Shelton Benjamin, but he's not a threat to her.

"I wanna say Shelton Benjamin, but he's not really a threat, I'm just annoyed so I'm keeping an eye on him to make sure that he doesn't get in my way. That's who I'm keeping an eye on." [03:46 - 03:57]

The Royal Rumble is set to take place this week, and the winner will face the champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 39. Mia Yim will most likely compete in the bout, which means she could go on to win her first title in WWE.

