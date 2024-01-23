Mia Yim makes joke at the expense of Becky Lynch following recent WWE event

Mia Yim, aka Michin, was feeling funny after cracking a joke at Becky Lynch's expense following their win at a recent WWE Live Event.

Lynch has exclusively wrestled in six-woman tag team matches at weekend live events this year. She teamed up with Bianca Belair and Shotzi in the first two weekends of January, beating Damage CTRL four times.

At this weekend's set of live events in Montgomery, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi, The Man was with Shotzi and Michin. They took on Damage CTRL and won both matches.

In a post on her Instagram account, Mia Yim joked that her team with Becky Lynch and Shotzi is called the Powerpuff Girls. It's a perfect comparison, considering the colors of their hair resemble the Cartoon Network characters of Blossom (Becky), Bubbles (Michin), and Buttercup (Shotzi).

"Here comes the Powerpuff Girls to save the day," Michin wrote.

It should be pointed out that Lynch is part of RAW, while Michin and Shotzi are on SmackDown. They were able to team up because January live events are WWE SuperShows, which feature stars from both brands.

Becky Lynch eyeing WrestleMania 40 match with Rhea Ripley

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley and vowed to win the Royal Rumble match. Lynch teased that she'll challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley returned the favor by telling The Man that she's hoping for a Lynch win this coming Saturday.

"I'll see you at WrestleMania," Ripley said.

Ripley vs. Lynch for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40 is a dream match. A win for Mami will cement her reign as one of the best in history, while The Man could add another accolade to her growing resume.

The two stars have only faced each other once on WWE TV, and it happened on November 20, 2019. It was the 500th episode of NXT, and the match ended in a no-contest after the interference of Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir.

