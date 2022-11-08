Mia Yim name-drops former faction after WWE return

WWE star Mia Yim is back in the fold as of this week's episode of RAW. She cheekily dropped the name of her former faction in an interview.

Yim was a prominent member of the roster and appeared as Reckoning for the faction Retribution led by Mustafa Ali. However, the stable took several losses and was later disbanded. Mia was moved to Monday Night RAW during the 2021 Draft but was released in November without appearing on the red brand after the draft.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelly caught up with the returning star for an exclusive interview. Mia stated she took the year for some introspection and is now back. She even talked about her former faction, saying she was out to get some "Retribution."

"Oh my gosh! It feels so good to be back. It took me a year to try to find myself, but now I'm ready. I'm ready to go, I'm ready to kick some a** and get my retribution. But the boys are waiting on me, so I'll see you later," said Yim. [From 0:10 - 0:27]

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin reacted to Mia Yim's return

Mia Yim is The O.C.'s answer to Rhea Ripley. The returning star got hold of a kendo stick and went off on the Judgment Day member this week, helping The O.C. stand tall after a brawl with the sinister stable.

Fans on the internet went berserk as Triple H brought back another released star. WWE star Shelton Benjamin, who also made his RAW return this week, had a unique reaction to the return.

It will be interesting to see if Yim will tilt the odds in favor of The O.C. in their long battle against Judgment Day.

What do you think lies ahead for Mia Yim during her second stint with the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

