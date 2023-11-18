Mia Yim reacts to fan criticism and reveals how WWE return allowed her to help mother

Mia Yim responded to recent fan criticism on X and made it clear that returning to WWE was not just a good decision, but a life-changing one, as she was able to help her mother.

Yim's initial WWE run ended after three years as she was released in November 2021, due to budget cuts. This led to the former Knockouts Champion returning to IMPACT Wrestling in May 2022. Yim came back to WWE last November and has been aligned with The O.C. ever since.

While some see Yim's WWE return as a positive, there have been others who accuse the company of misusing Michin. One fan took to X this week and complained that Yim "went from a featured performer" in Impact to "a sidekick chilling in catering" in the wrestling juggernaut. Yim fired back and revealed that she was able to buy her mother a house due to her return to the sports entertainment giant.

"You don’t even know me yet deeming a life changing decision is a bad decision. I was able to buy my mother a home and that alone makes it a good decision," she wrote.

Yim, who has not wrestled on TV since June 16th, previously revealed in May 2020 how she helped her mom during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when she became unemployed. The SmackDown Superstar had just started earning revenue on Twitch, so to help out she gifted that first Twitch check to her mother.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim prevents attempted home invasion

Yim took to X in late October and told fans about how a "sketchy" Uber Eats driver tried to break into her home. She then thanked Shayna Baszler for talking her into what sounded like upgraded home defense.

"Sketchy Uber eats delivery guy just tried to get inside my house. Hey @QoSBaszler thanks for influencing me to keep certain items in all rooms [smiling face with sunglasses emoji]," she wrote.

The 34-year-old pro wrestler was home alone at the time of the incident, but thankfully she got through the incident with no injuries. It remains to be seen if police have investigated the crime, or if the Uber Eats driver knew he was going up against the self-proclaimed "HBIC" of WWE.

Yim recently revealed where her husband, AEW star Keith Lee, was at the time of the incident.

