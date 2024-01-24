Mia Yim sends a message regarding Grayson Waller ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Mia Yim (aka Michin) recently sent a message about fellow star Grayson Waller ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

At SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, The O.C. member was granted a title shot against IYO SKY. However, the 34-year-old female star failed to defeat the Damage CTRL member.

Elsewhere, the Aussie star is involved in a program alongside Austin Theory, wherein Waller pushes the former United States Champion to compete in the ring.

Taking to TikTok, Yim recently shared a hilarious video where she taught fans how to deliver wrestling chops. Waller assisted the female star in becoming the fall guy and victim to what seemed to be brutal chops.

The 33-year-old star acted as if Mia Yim's chop didn't hurt him, but in reality, it did. The O.C. member shared a smiling picture of herself on Instagram, stating that's the face of happiness after chopping Grayson Waller.

"The face of happiness after chopping @graysonwallerwwe 😇 #wwe #smackdown #michin," she wrote.

Check out Yim's Instagram post below:

Mia Yim wants AJ Styles to win the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2024

AJ Styles is set to be a part of a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Ever since The Phenomenal One returned to SmackDown, he has expressed disappointment with The O.C. faction, saying he wants to re-establish himself as a singles competitor.

Irrespective of that, speaking on The Bump, Michin didn't shy away from expressing her support for AJ Styles ahead of the Royal Rumble.

"Well, I'm a ride or die AJ so I am rooting for him. Regardless of what the percentage rate is of him winning, to me, he's going to win. I respect the other men... Maybe not The Bloodline. But, at the end of the day, AJ is going to win, and I know he is going to be a champion again soon," she said.

You can watch the video below:

Only time will tell if Yim appears in the 30-woman Rumble contest this Saturday, January 27, to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Michin's message about Waller ahead of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.