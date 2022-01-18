Former female WWE star still "holding onto hope" for dream match with Xavier Woods

Ex-WWE star Mia Yim is hopeful that her dream match with Xavier Woods will happen at some point.

It's been a while since Mia Yim was let go by WWE. Yim had a brief and unforgettable stint as Reckoning on WWE TV when she was a member of RETRIBUTION.

Around that time, Yim and The New Day's Xavier Woods were teasing an intergender match. A fan recently shared a tweet looking back at Woods' challenge to Yim, and the former WWE Superstar had an interesting response to the same.

Mia Yim stated that she's still holding onto hope that she will get to have a dream match with Woods, somewhere down the line.

"I’m holding onto hope I’ll have my dream match with @AustinCreedWins," wrote Yim.

Xavier Woods vs Mia Yim would certainly have been an interesting outing

Mia Yim and Xavier Woods engaged in an amusing Twitter war in early 2021, and WWE fans were hoping to see them finally collide in the ring. Unfortunately, the idea never came to fruition and these two WWE Superstars never faced off in singles competition.

Later in the year, RETRIBUTION was disbanded and Yim was later assigned to WWE SmackDown. She was released by WWE on November 4, 2021. Yim's final WWE match was a losing effort against Nikki A.S.H. on the December 28, 2020 episode of Main Event.

This means that Yim spent almost an entire year away from the ring, before being let go by WWE.

Here's what Yim had to say in regards to her goals in WWE, when she was a mainstay on NXT:

"My goal in NXT is to become the next NXT Women’s Champion and to become a champion on either Raw or Smackdown LIVE. I must have a WrestleMania moment to see my parents cry in the stands. My goal is also to have a better record than Shelton Benjamin and to torment his life until the end of time. Outside of wrestling, my goal is to become a role model, a spokesperson to raise awareness of domestic violence. I want to be a role model who shows that whatever hardships or obstacles one goes through, if you want it bad enough and put it in the work, you can make anything happen. Long live the rose that grew from concrete." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Yim never won a title belt in WWE. Her dream of having a WrestleMania moment never became a reality either. The fans of the former NXT Superstar would love to see her make a return to WWE in the distant future, and achieve her goals.

It seems highly unlikely that fans will ever get to see Mia Yim take on Xavier Woods in a WWE ring. Would you have liked to see these two stars face off in an intergender match?

