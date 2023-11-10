Mia Yim takes a dig at recently released WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Mia Yim and Shelton Benjamin have shared a dynamic relationship for many years, marked by a unique blend of affection and banter. They never miss an opportunity to poke fun at one another.

The O.C. member recently responded to a picture of the Lord of The Rings character, Gollum, humorously noting the striking resemblance between Gollum and Shelton Benjamin.

"I’m playing it wrong because this is the right answer but @Sheltyb803," Mia shared.

Check out Mia Yim's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Benjamin was one of several WWE Superstars whom the Stamford-based company recently released. It remains to be seen what's next for the former United States Champion.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim was involved in a scary incident

Mia Yim recently had an incident with an Uber Eats delivery executive, prompting her to take to Twitter and share the story.

The SmackDown Superstar revealed that the delivery person attempted to forcefully enter her home. Fortunately, she handled this unsettling situation and expressed her gratitude to Shayna Baszler for inspiring her to keep certain items in every room as a precaution.

"Sketchy Uber eats delivery guy just tried to get inside my house. Hey @QoSBaszler thanks for influencing me to keep certain items in all rooms," Yim shared.

Check out Mia Yim's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Yim's last WWE appearance was during an episode of SmackDown when she was involved in an altercation with Bloodline member Jimmy Uso. With rumors swirling about her O.C. stablemate, AJ Styles, making a potential in-ring comeback, it's creating anticipation to see whether Mia Yim might return to action in the near future

What is your opinion on Mia Yim's current run? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here