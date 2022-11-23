Mia Yim knows who she wants to see brought back to WWE next.

Earlier this month, Mia Yim made her surprise return to WWE RAW. She aligned herself with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson in their ongoing war against The Judgment Day. Yim was touted by the group as the solution to their Rhea Ripley problem.

The O.C. member was the latest guest on The Ten Count to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about who she'd like to see return to WWE next, Yim offered a very quick response.

"Tegan Nox," Mia Yim said.

Texan Nox had a solid run in the black and gold brand of NXT that was unfortunately plagued by multiple injuries. After a short run on the SmackDown brand, Nox was released in November 2021.

Mia Yim credits Triple H as the reason she returned to WWE

When asked why she decided to return to WWE after spending the better part of the year in IMPACT Wrestling, Yim credited Triple H for her decision.

Yim put over how great Hunter was to work for when she was part of NXT and stated that him being in charge of the WWE main roster made this an easy decision for her.

"Triple H. I have a lot of respect for him and when I found out that he took over, he was bringing all my friends back, and it was the right time, right place," Mia Yim said. "Working under him with NXT has been so fun. It's so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge for sure. Ever since day one, since meeting him, he just has that vibe that you can approach him about anything. If something's going on that you need time off or if you have a creative idea, it's just so easy to just approach him. I don't know. It's his energy. It's his vibe." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Yim's comments? Would you like to see Tegan Nox return to WWE in the near future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

