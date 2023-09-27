Michael Cole should have acknowledged a top WWE star's release on RAW, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The most recent WWE mass cuts featured some big names, and Vince Russo feels that the company should have addressed Matt Riddle's exit on the latest episode of RAW.

Despite all the controversies that impacted him personally, Matt Riddle was quite a popular talent who was still part of WWE's creative plans before his sudden departure. The company has often not acknowledged real-life developments on TV and followed the same protocol with the latest round of releases. Vince Russo, however, believes it was a mistake and that WWE needed to mention on RAW that Riddle was no longer a member of the roster.

WWE need not go into detail about Matt Riddle's release, as Vince Russo noted that Michael Cole stating the news on air would have sufficed. Russo explained on Legion of RAW:

"You need to acknowledge that, bro. I don't care what you say, but you can't have fans sitting there, watching the show, little kids, because, bro, that's who we appeal to. You've got to say something. You can even say, Michael Cole can say it in passing, we acknowledge that Matt Riddle and WWE have parted ways, and we wish him well in his future endeavors, whatever you're going to say. But you can't say nothing, bro. I'm not saying get into the whole story, but just acknowledge he is not a part of the company anymore." [25:30 - 27:00]

These things happen in major sports: Vince Russo

The former WWE head writer brought up an example from Major League Baseball (MLB). Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on domestic violence charges, and his status has been widely discussed in and out of the sport.

Vince Russo said that such massive happenings were not ignored in other sports and added that WWE needed to follow the same regardless of how professional wrestling has operated historically.

He continued:

"Here's my point: these things happen in major sports, and they are discussed. Now, bro, they don't harp on it, but they don't totally ignore it. Bro, when Riddle is gone, you need to say something." [25: 01 - 25:29]

Did WWE make a mistake by letting Matt Riddle go? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.