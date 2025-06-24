Michael Cole announces 2-time WWE champion is gone indefinitely after serious injury

Michael Cole has made an announcement about a two-time WWE champion, who is now gone indefinitely after an injury. The announcement was made on RAW.

The star has been left unable to compete after being attacked by Bronson Reed after their SmackDown match last week. LA Knight and Reed were up against each other, where the megastar was ready to defeat the recently returned star. Ever since joining Seth Rollins, Reed had shown a readiness to destroy whoever steps in front of him. The two clashed, but Knight had the upper hand during their bout at several points.

In the end, it was too close to call, and Bron Breakker decided that this could not be tolerated. He interfered on behalf of Reed and cut Knight in half with a spear. He continued to beat him down, but the real damage was done when Bronson Reed hit him with several Tsunamis and left him destroyed, after LA had already lost the match via DQ.

Now, on RAW, Michael Cole has announced that Knight was severely injured and would be gone for a while. The veteran revealed that the two-time WWE United States Champion is out indefinitely after suffering not only a bruised sternum but also a separated rib cartilage.

There's no telling when LA Knight will be back, as Michael Cole had no update on the same.

