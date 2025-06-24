  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • Michael Cole announces 2-time WWE champion is gone indefinitely after serious injury

Michael Cole announces 2-time WWE champion is gone indefinitely after serious injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 24, 2025 00:38 GMT
The star is injured (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is injured (Credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole has made an announcement about a two-time WWE champion, who is now gone indefinitely after an injury. The announcement was made on RAW.

Ad

The star has been left unable to compete after being attacked by Bronson Reed after their SmackDown match last week. LA Knight and Reed were up against each other, where the megastar was ready to defeat the recently returned star. Ever since joining Seth Rollins, Reed had shown a readiness to destroy whoever steps in front of him. The two clashed, but Knight had the upper hand during their bout at several points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the end, it was too close to call, and Bron Breakker decided that this could not be tolerated. He interfered on behalf of Reed and cut Knight in half with a spear. He continued to beat him down, but the real damage was done when Bronson Reed hit him with several Tsunamis and left him destroyed, after LA had already lost the match via DQ.

Now, on RAW, Michael Cole has announced that Knight was severely injured and would be gone for a while. The veteran revealed that the two-time WWE United States Champion is out indefinitely after suffering not only a bruised sternum but also a separated rib cartilage.

Ad

There's no telling when LA Knight will be back, as Michael Cole had no update on the same.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications