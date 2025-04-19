Michael Cole breaks character and praises one of his biggest on-screen rivals at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were the hosts of the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 and kicked off WrestleMania 41 weekend in a big way. During the introduction, the legendary voice of WWE broke character to praise one of his biggest "on-screen" rivals.

In case you didn't know, when Michael Cole "feuds" with a WWE Superstar, it's usually a sign of endorsement from him personally. AJ Francis, fka Top Dolla, revealed this, as he was a superstar who was constantly subjected to Cole's ridicule on commentary. He stated that Cole does this to get more attention for the superstars. This is why he has had on-screen rivalries with the likes of Bayley and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

In an out-of-character moment (as the Hall of Fame almost always is), Michael Cole said the biggest honor of his career was to call the moments of legends and current stars. Addressing the WWE stars, Cole named several huge names from the past and present. One of them was "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

"The biggest thrill of my entire career has been to be able to sit behind that desk and provide the soundtrack to your great moments and matches throughout your careers. And I'm honored and humbled to be able to do that. From the Booker Ts of the world, to the Logan Pauls of the world, and what he's accomplishing to Tiffany Stratton, the World [Heavyweight] Champion, Gunther. Yeah, even 'Dirty" Dom,'" Cole said.

Cole has been a constant critic of Dominik Mysterio on-screen ever since Clash at the Castle 2022, when he turned on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Since then, Cole hasn't had a good word to say about "Dirty" Dom on WWE television.

Dominik responded with a nonchalant expression, remaining in character as always.

