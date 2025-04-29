Michael Cole breaks silence after demanding Gunther is fired

Michael Cole demanded that Adam Pearce fire Gunther last week. This came after the star attacked both him and Pat McAfee.

Last week, Gunther crossed all lines by attacking Pat McAfee and Cole. He first shoved away McAfee and then tried to choke out Cole. McAfee acted as his rescuer, attacking Gunther, but it was at the cost of his own health. The star was targeted by the Ring General, who wasted no time in choking the star out. Despite the security team and producers arriving, they were not able to separate him from McAfee.

Finally, when he was separated, McAfee was taken to the back. There, Michael Cole, once he ascertained that his colleague was being seen to, refused to stay away from his work on RAW. He went back out, and demanded that Adam Pearce fire Gunther.

Now, after it was announced earlier this week, Michael Cole confirmed that the former World Heavyweight Champion has not been fired after all. However, he has been fined a large undisclosed amount of money, as well as suspended indefinitely for his actions.

At this time, there's no certain date as to when he will return to the ring again. Also, Cole will have to be careful, as The Ring General may decide to go after him again when he's back.

