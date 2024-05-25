Michael Cole calls 39-year-old star's title win at WrestleMania 40 a "fluke"

Michael Cole made a statement at WWE King & Queen of the Ring that might end up ruffling a few feathers. He stated his opinion that a popular 39-year-old star's title win at WrestleMania 40 was a fluke.

WrestleMania 40 was considered by many to be among the all-time great WrestleMania shows. It saw a lot of great moments and title changes, one of which was Sami Zayn's miraculous win against Gunther to become Intercontinental Champion. The 39-year-old Sami would hand Gunther his first-ever pinfall loss on the WWE main roster, ending his record-breaking run at 666 days.

During the King of the Ring final, Michael Cole was full of praise for Gunther, who he considered to be as close as it gets to being unbeatable. Cole even added that with all due respect to Sami Zayn, he believed his win over Gunther was a "fluke."

Gunther would go on to win the King of the Ring tournament and seemingly prove Michael Cole right. With his win guaranteeing a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam 2024, he has officially moved on from the Intercontinental title.

It certainly lives up to the usual step-up that comes with being a significant Intercontinental Champion.

It will be interesting to see the career trajectory of Gunther and Sami Zayn over the next year. Both men were victorious in Jeddah.

