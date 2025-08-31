Michael Cole calls out major WWE star for botch at Clash in Paris 

Roman Reigns was beaten down as a way to write him off TV for a few months at WWE Clash in Paris, but it seems that the angle could have gone differently.Bron Breakker came in and speared Reigns on the announce table after he had already choked out Paul Heyman with his Guillotine. Michael Cole noted that Breakker had arrived a little too late since Heyman had already been taken out at this point and was left unconscious in the ring.OGDredd @PlayboidreddLINKbron breakker came out too late LMAOMany fans had noted the same. Breakker wasn't in a match at Clash in Paris, so he had no reason not to make the save, but instead, he was late, and Bronson Reed was already beaten, and Heyman had been attacked before he arrived.Reigns was even able to take back his shoes and cut the Shoe-la-fala before Breakker was able to head out and launch an attack on Reigns.Paul Heyman was taken to the hospital and missed the WWE Clash in Paris main eventIt's clear that WWE wanted Seth Rollins to be alone in the main event so that Becky Lynch could debut as a member of The Vision alongside her husband, but this could have been done with Paul Heyman at ringside.Heyman wouldn't have changed the trajectory of the main event; it would have just seemed as though he was less vulnerable.It will be interesting to see what Breakker's explanation is for his late arrival to help Heyman, and if The Oracle holds a grudge since he could have saved him if he had been a few minutes earlier.Bron Breakker and Reed were able to make their point after the attack and also sent Roman Reigns to the hospital. However, Heyman's assault could have been prevented, and he will likely be aware that Breakker may have done so intentionally.