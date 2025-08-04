Michael Cole confirms 9-time WWE champion is retiring during SummerSlam 2025 

WWE commentator Michael Cole has all but confirmed that a legend is hanging up his boots after his last match in October later this year. A few days ago, nine-time WWE champion D-Von Dudley revealed that he would retire at Bound for Glory 2025. Now, Cole made it clear that the match between The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz would indeed be the last time the two tag teams step inside the ring against each other.Both The Hardyz and Dudley Boyz were present at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and were shown on screen before the TLC match. Both teams, along with Cope and Christian Cage, competed in the first-ever TLC match at SummerSlam 2020.While introducing them, Michael Cole spoke about their impending match at TNA Bound for Glory 2025 on October 12. Here's what he said:&quot;You heard the news. In a couple of months, at TNA's Bound for Glory event, one last time, The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, gonna do battle in a match,&quot; said Cole (0:31 - 0:43)The match was set up at Slammiversary 2025, where Bubba Ray Dudley came out to confront The Hardyz after they won the TNA World Tag Team Titles. Although D-Von Dudley wasn't there in person, he later confirmed his participation.