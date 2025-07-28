"I plan on having this one last match" - Former WWE champion addresses quitting wrestling after 3 decades 

  • home icon
By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:48 GMT
A WWE legend who's planning to walk away into the sunset for good after his upcoming match has promised fans that he will put his best foot forward. In a recent YouTube video, D-Von Dudley stated that The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz would turn the clock back and put up a match to remember.

The match at Bound for Glory 2025 was confirmed at the recent Slammiversary, where Bubba Ray came out to confront Jeff and Matt Hardy after they won the TNA Tag Team Titles. Though D-Von wasn't present in person during the show, he later confirmed he would participate and that it would be his retirement match.

A few days back, on his YouTube channel, D-Von Dudley discussed in detail his decision to bid farewell to wrestling after an illustrious 33-year career. The former WWE Tag Team Champion added that The Dudleys and The Hardy Boyz would leave no stone unturned to deliver a match that's worthy of their legacies.

"It’s gonna be The Dudleys and The Hardys of old. I’m gonna give everything I can to make sure that D-Von is right on track with everything that he does in that ring. So, I’m excited, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to be able to get back in the ring one last time. I plan on having this one last match and then putting it behind me and saying 'I had a great 33-year career in pro wrestling.'" (H/T - Fightful Wrestling)
WWE legend Booker T is skeptical about D-Von Dudley's decision to wrestle again

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his shock over D-Von Dudley deciding to step inside the ring for a final match. The WWE veteran believes that D-Von didn't have it in him to wrestle again due to his health issues.

“Let me tell you something, it’s not possible. D-Von, damn it, he just had a heart attack or a stroke not too long ago. He can’t work anymore. He’s done. He’s finished.”

Meanwhile, Booker T himself has ruled out a return to in-ring action in any form, saying he had little interest in lacing up his boots again.

Edited by Harish Raj S
