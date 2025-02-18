Michael Cole congratulates newly crowned champion during RAW after huge title change

Michael Cole took the time during WWE RAW to congratulate a newly crowned champion. The title change took place recently.

At Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer made a huge moment even bigger when she pinned Fallon Henley to win the Women's North American Championship. It was a huge moment for the star, as it was her first-ever title in NXT since signing with WWE. Now that she has won the championship, she's one of the brand's top stars, justifying the current hype surrounding her.

Michael Cole took the opportunity during RAW to bring her win to the attention of fans, saying it was a big deal for everyone. He then went on to congratulate her during the show, displaying his approval and support of the new champion.

Fans noted the moment but also criticized Cole's pronunciation of Stephanie's name. Whatever the case, the star is currently one of the top names in the company's women's division and, thanks to her appearances and mentions, has become a familiar name on the main roster as well.

It remains to be seen how long she can hold on to her newly won title.

