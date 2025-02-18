  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Michael Cole
  • Michael Cole congratulates newly crowned champion during RAW after huge title change

Michael Cole congratulates newly crowned champion during RAW after huge title change

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 18, 2025 04:15 GMT
The star sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
The star sent a message (Image credit: WWE.com)

Michael Cole took the time during WWE RAW to congratulate a newly crowned champion. The title change took place recently.

Ad

At Vengeance Day, Stephanie Vaquer made a huge moment even bigger when she pinned Fallon Henley to win the Women's North American Championship. It was a huge moment for the star, as it was her first-ever title in NXT since signing with WWE. Now that she has won the championship, she's one of the brand's top stars, justifying the current hype surrounding her.

Michael Cole took the opportunity during RAW to bring her win to the attention of fans, saying it was a big deal for everyone. He then went on to congratulate her during the show, displaying his approval and support of the new champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans noted the moment but also criticized Cole's pronunciation of Stephanie's name. Whatever the case, the star is currently one of the top names in the company's women's division and, thanks to her appearances and mentions, has become a familiar name on the main roster as well.

It remains to be seen how long she can hold on to her newly won title.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी