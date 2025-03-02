Michael Cole delivers John Cena ultimatum at WWE Elimination Chamber

John Cena is competing at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Before his match, Michael Cole reminded viewers of a massive Cena ultimatum.

Last year, John Cena announced that he would retire in 2025 after competing in one final Royal Rumble and one last WrestleMania. He kicked off his retirement tour at the RAW premiere on Netflix and declared his entry into the Royal Rumble match. He then announced that he would be going for his 17th World Title win.

However, Cena first had to win the Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot, but he failed. Following the Royal Rumble, he announced he would be participating in the Elimination Chamber match for another chance to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. While other stars in this match had to qualify, Cena was the only one to qualify automatically for the match.

Tonight, as The Cenation leader entered the Elimination Chamber match, Michael Cole reminded viewers that Cena has just ten months left in his career to win his 17th World Title since the latter is supposed to retire by the end of the year.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena can win the Elimination Chamber match tonight.

