Michael Cole finally opens up what it was like going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel while under apparent threat of invasion

Michael Cole finally opened up about what it was like to travel to Saudi Arabia amid an apparent invasion threat.

Saudi Arabia hosted WWE Crown Jewel on November 5. The event was a massive success and could even be considered one of the year's best shows. However, the lead-up to the show wasn't pleasant, to say the least.

The country was on high alert because of a warning of an imminent attack by Iran. However, Saudi Arabia and the US State Department denied any threats.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Michael Cole was asked whether he was worried about the invasion threat. The veteran said he wasn't worried because they had assurance from the State Department.

"Not at all. There was a threat, but we were in the capital city of Riyadh. We had assurance from a number of different places including the State Department," Cole said. [48:39 - 48:48]

Michael Cole also discussed a show in Iraq where they were attacked

During the same interview, Michael Cole was asked about one of the Tribute to the Troops shows in Iraq, where they were attacked.

The veteran commentator replied that three mortars nearly hit them, with one shell falling just 75 feet away.

"In Iraq, we got bombed... We were in the middle of Baghdad and we were actually putting up the ring in the little arena that we had built and they sent three mortar shells our way. So, we got shelled while we're building the ring. The last mortar landed about 75 feet from where we actually were," Cole recalled. [48:52 - 49:15]

As part of WWE's 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia, the company will host two shows annually in the kingdom. With two shows now completed for this year, the company will be back in the country in 2023. However, there is no official confirmation of the dates yet.

