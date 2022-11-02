The latest WWE event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel 2022, has almost arrived, but there are some possible threats currently at the location.

For those unaware, there is presently a high alert in Saudi Arabia due to a warning of an "imminent attack" by Iran. Hence, fans wonder if the professional wrestling spectacle is in danger amid the talks.

High alert in Saudi Arabia: Is WWE Crown Jewel 2022 under threat?

As of now, the answer seems to be no. According to a report from PWInsider, necessary measures are being taken, and the event is still scheduled to take place at Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

"In speaking to several at WWE, we are told that the show is set to still go forward and that the company already has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues. They are hopeful all will be fine," stated PWInsider.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse PWInsider: Crown Jewel is set to still go forward. WWE already has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues. PWInsider: Crown Jewel is set to still go forward. WWE already has security protocols and emergency contingencies in place for any issues. https://t.co/wMhHhk2lVp

Hopefully, everything will go well, and fans will witness their favorite wrestlers compete on November 5 at Crown Jewel 2022.

Multiple blockbuster matches will take place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt has been confirmed to be appearing at Crown Jewel Bray Wyatt has been confirmed to be appearing at Crown Jewel https://t.co/RsiULEJgFY

Fans will witness multiple dream matches involving top stars on November 5 in Riyadh. Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against YouTube star Logan Paul, which is expected to headline the mega event.

The show will also feature a dream confrontation between two of the most dominant wrestlers in history - Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty will attempt to pick up a second win over The Beast Incarnate this Saturday.

Another big match scheduled to take place is between Braun Strowman and Omos. Both stars have been booked as monsters, so viewers will look out for this clash. More blockbuster matches, like Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the RAW Women's Championship, will also take place at the event.

What are your predictions for Crown Jewel 2022? Let us know in the comments section.

