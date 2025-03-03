Michael Cole under fire for controversial comments before WWE Elimination Chamber

Legendary commentator Michael Cole recently made some controversial comments about WWE. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently called Cole out for his statement.

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. However, throughout the company's history, many people have refrained from calling it a pro wrestling organization as they believed it was an entertainment company. Something similar was said by Michael Cole on a recent edition of Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The legendary commentator said that WWE had not been a pro wrestling company for a long time, and instead, it was an entertainment product. On a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran reacted to Michael Cole's comments.

Mantell said he did not know why Cole would say something like that and what WWE's purpose was behind calling itself an entertainment company.

"I don't even know why he would say that. What purpose does that serve, really? It is what it is, and let the people choose it if they want. I think, but this time in [the] history of pro wrestling, I think people kind of know that already, and not to be renamed, but everybody knows that. I don't know what the purpose is [or what] they get by saying it's an entertainment company," Mantell said.

Dutch Mantell added that he agreed with some comments about WWE being "fake" but felt wrestlers like Gunther could make fans believe otherwise.

"We never said it before, is what I'm saying. 60 years of pro wrestling, or how long it was, it was never said. And we hit some hot a** runs by not saying that (...) [Is pro wrestling fake?] It is fake, believe me, but when we were doing sellouts, I used to hear people say this, 'I tell you what it might be fake but that wasn't fake.' All they need is one match that they can believe in, a hard-hitting match, and I think that's what Gunther gives them. He beats the s**t out of some of those guys in there," he added. [1:02 - 2:33]

A major WWE name was full of praise for Gunther's in-ring work

Gunther has received widespread praise from veterans of the pro wrestling world for his incredible in-ring abilities. The Ring General's current rival, Jey Uso, also had some good things to say about him during an interview with CBS Sports.

The Yeet Master hailed Gunther as the best in-ring performer, highlighting how intimidating and strong he was. Jey added that he wanted to prove himself to the world by dethroning the Imperium leader as the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

"I think he's the best in-ring performer. There is something about him. He carries that energy. He's intimidating, strong, big, and heavy. But I need to get through this mountain so I can prove it to myself and to the world. I'm trying to be the World Heavyweight Champ."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Jey Uso and Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41.

