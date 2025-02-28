"There is something about him" - Gunther earns massive praise from bitter rival during all-out candid interview 

WWE star Jey Uso recently shared his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two stars are set to collide at WrestleMania this year.

Uso created history as he won the 2025 Royal Rumble. He emerged as the ultimate underdog in the match-up that featured former World Champions such as John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Drew McIntyre. He then chose to face Gunther for the World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking with CBS Sports during an exclusive interview, Uso said he was out to prove himself to the world. He acknowledged his opponent as one of the most skilled in-ring talents in the world currently. He felt The Ring General was big and strong, and it would take everything to beat him at The Show of Shows.

"I think he's the best in-ring performer. There is something about him. He carries that energy. He's intimidating, strong, big, and heavy. But I need to get through this mountain so I can prove it to myself and to the world. I'm trying to be the World Heavyweight champ." [H/T: CBS Sports]

Gunther defeated Akira Tozawa on RAW this week

After weeks of tormenting Jey Uso on RAW, Gunther had a non-title match against Alpha Academy member Akira Tozawa this past Monday on RAW.

The Ring General made quick work of Tozawa as he dismantled the star with brutal chops. He locked his opponent in the Sleeper Hold and caused him to pass out for the win.

Following the match, The Ring General also caught the formidable Otis in a Sleeper Hold. He kept on the hold before Jey Uso rushed out to the ring to make the save. This prompted the champ to leave the ring and escape so that Jey couldn't get his hands on him.

It will be interesting to see how their WrestleMania match pans out and if Jey will be able to pull out a win at The Show of Shows.

