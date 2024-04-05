Michael Cole is one-half of the RAW commentary team on Monday nights in WWE. It appears he is not a fan of The Bloodline and was accused recently of showing bias towards Cody Rhodes over Roman Reigns.

It was his commentary team partner Pat McAfee who was accused on The Pat McAfee Show, with Cody Rhodes present during the topic discussion.

Before Cole went on to explain why he supports The American Nightmare over The Bloodline on WWE programming, he brought up Roman Reigns' jab at him when the latter appeared as a guest on Pat's show a few weeks ago.

"I think it also has to do with the fact that Roman Reigns come on this program last week and called me a d*ck rider," Michael Cole said. "Nonetheless, listen, I've known Cody, known his family for a long long time. Cody's earned this opportunity."

The veteran commentator expressed gratitude for Cody's contribution to The JBL & Cole Show during a time when Rhodes was disappointed with his own career in WWE as the Stardust character.

Michael Cole elaborates on his disdain for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

After reacting to Roman Reigns' dig, Michael Cole then brought up Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

According to him, The Rock decided to swoop in when it was convenient to him, after The American Nightmare won two Royal Rumbles back-to-back, with the sole intention of winning a world championship for the first time in WWE:

"What does The Rock do? The business gets hot again. Rock decides he wants to be a part of it. He pushes his way in through the door. He decides to take the spot of my man, Cody Rhodes, in the main event of WrestleMania, because he is on the board, that he is 'The Final Boss,' that he is allowed to do this," Cole said.

Cole concluded by reminding the live crowd in attendance that Cody Rhodes heard the fans and decided to reclaim his spot at WrestleMania during the kickoff event in Las Vegas. This led to a loud "We Want Cody" chant.

