Michael Cole forced to take off his shirt and coat before RAW begins

Michael Cole was made to take off his formal attire before WWE RAW even began properly. The veteran commentator was forced into a strange situation on the red brand tonight.

Ad

Things have changed for Michael Cole. The commentator, who previously used to be strict and nervous about what he was saying and doing on the broadcast table under the watchful eye of Vince McMahon, has now decided to cut himself some slack. Interestingly, he has developed a friendship with Pat McAfee, and the two have brought their chemistry to the commentary table. Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, there was a viral bet between McAfee and Cole, which the Voice of WWE lost.

Ad

Trending

McAfee had promised that if the New York Knicks won the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, he'd call the show in a full suit, while Cole would have to wear a tank top for the show if the Indiana Pacers won. In the end, the Pacers won.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This resulted in Cole trying to get around the bet when RAW started tonight. But before the show could begin, Pat McAfee made sure that Michael Cole was reminded of the bet and forced to take off his coat and his shirt, leaving only an Indiana Pacers tank top.

The very official Cole will end up calling the entire show in this fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More