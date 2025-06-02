Michael Cole set for image change on WWE RAW after losing bet

WWE RAW is moving forward in its Netflix era, and soon, the success of the first six months of the unprecedented deal will be a hot topic of debate. Michael Cole is among the veterans experiencing a career resurgence on the red brand right now, and now he's set for a major stunt after losing a viral bet.

Ad

The Voice of WWE has loosened up in recent months, something he credits to Triple H. Cole and Pat McAfee quickly became one of the most beloved commentary teams in pro wrestling, calling the action on the main roster. RAW on May 19 saw Cole and McAfee make a bet. Pat promised to call the show in a full suit if the NY Knicks won the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and Cole agreed to call the show in a tank top if the Indiana Pacers won.

Ad

Trending

The Boomstick is now owed a payoff from Cole. The Pacers defeated the Knicks 4-2 to win Game Six on Saturday, now they will begin the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week. While the RAW commentary team has not provided an update on the bet as of this writing, the WWE Universe has reminded them countless times over the last 24 hours, so it is unlikely that it will be just forgotten without Cole paying his debt.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Cole has not confirmed when his tank top stunt will take place. This week's RAW will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, and next week's post-MITB show will air live from the PHX Arena in Phoenix. The red brand will then finish June in Green Bay, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

WWE RAW preview for Money in the Bank go-home show

WWE will return to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the final RAW before Money in the Bank.

Ad

Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk will open with a message to Seth Rollins; Women's MITB Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer; Men's MITB Qualifier: CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles.

Gunther and Jey Uso will appear on RAW for the final build to the June 9 match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The other stars advertised are Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, The Judgment Day, Lyra Valkyria, and Rhea Ripley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More