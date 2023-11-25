Michael Cole indirectly addresses CM Punk return rumors on SmackDown

WWE has been actively trolling fans with subtle CM Punk references, and Michael Cole and Corey Graves have been two parties highly responsible for making said teases. Cole indirectly addressed the Punk return rumors on SmackDown in a crazy way.

There was a previous Ring of Honor CM Punk promo referenced this week on SmackDown, and Kevin Owens' line "You know what happens when you say someone's name?" did lead to LA Knight coming out, but some couldn't help but feel like it was a Punk reference because they were in Chicago.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves had an exchange where Graves joked about rumors on the internet being authentic. Michael Cole said, "Especially on X," indirectly referencing the CM Punk rumors.

Expand Tweet

Not only this, but many have pointed out that while X is the name of what most people know as Twitter, it's also Punk's symbol.

There was even a Judgment Day segment backstage where there was a clear "X" on the back, something that many took as a sign of Punk's possible return to WWE.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that WWE reportedly announced Randy Orton for WarGames ahead of time to prevent fans from hoping that Punk would appear.