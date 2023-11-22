Why did WWE not keep Randy Orton's return a secret? Reason for the move likely revealed

Randy Orton was recently announced as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team member for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames match. The reveal was made on Monday Night RAW before the premium live event instead of being a surprise. A recent report has disclosed the potential reason behind the move.

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. He has since undergone surgery and received medical treatment during his time away. Fans began speculating about his return at WWE Survivor Series when they saw him entering the Performance Center. However, CM Punk is another star expected to appear on Saturday.

WWE Survivor Series will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, the hometown of CM Punk. The Second City Saint was released from AEW months ago and is currently a free agent. Reports also suggested that he was talking with the sports entertainment juggernaut, and fans also believed the Stamford-based promotion was dropping hints about his return.

Due to several fans believing Punk was set to return to WWE, Fightful Select reported that Randy Orton's comeback wasn't kept a secret until Survivor Series so that the viewers wouldn't expect the former AEW star to show up in Chicago.

Is it wise to book Randy Orton in a multi-man match for his return at WWE Survivor Series?

The aftermath of Randy's latest WWE appearance

The Viper is one of the biggest stars in the industry, and some may believe he should have returned in a singles match. However, Dutch Mantell believes a multi-man contest is the best way to go.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, the WWE veteran expressed that Randy was a good pick for Team Cody Rhodes as he doesn't have to compete in the match alone and will have help when needed.

"I kinda like the Randy Orton choice because he won't be bogged down with having a great match by himself; he will have help, and I think he will get a great reaction. I'm gonna go with Randy Orton because he is fresh, he is new, and I think the crowd will pop big for him. That's what I'm saying."

Which member of Team Cody Rhodes is worried about Orton's return?

Most stars in The Judgment Day to Team Rhodes have a history with each other, but Jey Uso is the last member Orton interacted with. Fans noted that the former Bloodline member looked worried after The Viper's return announcement.

During the 14-time World Champion's last appearance on SmackDown, Jey took part in a post-match attack that sidelined him.

It would be interesting to see what will happen at WWE Survivor Series 2023.