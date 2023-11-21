"Boy know he got a RKO coming," "Unfinished business" - Fans notice top WWE babyface's concern over Randy Orton's upcoming return

Fans are having a field day over a WWE star's reaction to Cody Rhodes announcing Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

On May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, The Usos defeated Orton and Matt Riddle to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Following the contest, Roman Reigns and The Usos viciously attacked Orton and Riddle and stood tall in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air. Shortly after, it was announced that Orton had suffered a back injury, putting him on a hiatus.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton will be the fifth member of his team at Survivor Series: WarGames. The crowd erupted over the announcement, while the heels weren't happy one bit. Interestingly, Jey Uso seemed quite concerned upon learning that The Viper was returning.

Check out a bunch of fan reactions to the same:

Will Randy Orton bring up Jey Uso's actions from last year?

Orton is a seasoned veteran of the ring. He has put down a long list of top names over the years and has also been on the receiving end of brutal attacks. It's highly unlikely that Orton has forgotten what happened during his last WWE match.

A lot can change in a year. In 2022, Jey was a member of The Bloodline, and the faction was wreaking havoc on the main roster every single week. Earlier this year, Jey finally quit The Bloodline and ended up getting a massive push. At Money In The Bank 2023, he pinned Roman Reigns in a "Bloodline Civil War" Tag Team match.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso's betrayal led to Jey losing an Undisputed WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

Now that Orton is about to return, it would be interesting to see what happens when he finally comes face-to-face with Jey, who's now a full-fledged babyface.

Drop your reactions to Orton's upcoming return to WWE TV!

